TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Japanese car manufacturer of Toyota has delayed the opening ceremony and the launch of a new plant in Myanmar over the recent military coup in the country, Japan's media reported on Friday.

The opening ceremony was scheduled for Saturday, the Kyodo news agency reported adding that the new date has not been announced yet.

The plant is to be opened in a special economic zone near Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon and going to produce up to 2,500 Hilux pickups per year.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials accused of election fraud, have been placed under house arrest. The coup triggered mass protests across the country.