JCPOA Negotiations In Vienna To Resume On Thursday - Reports

JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna to Resume on Thursday - Reports

Negotiations in Vienna on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume on December 9, the Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday

Negotiations in Vienna on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume on December 9, the Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

Last week, European diplomats returned to their countries for further consultations.

