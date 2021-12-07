JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna to Resume on Thursday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Negotiations in Vienna on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume on December 9, the Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday

Last week, European diplomats returned to their countries for further consultations.