JCPOA Parties Remain United In Commitment To Deal - Russian Envoy In Vienna

Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:36 PM

JCPOA Parties Remain United in Commitment to Deal - Russian Envoy in Vienna

The latest meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has demonstrated that all remaining signatories are united in their commitment to the nuclear deal, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The latest meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has demonstrated that all remaining signatories are united in their commitment to the nuclear deal, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

The JCPOA commission convened in Vienna earlier in the day. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, the meeting was expected to address the reinstatement of US sanctions on Iran's Fordow facility.

"The last meeting of the Joint Commission in 2019 proved that despite all the difficulties and all the differences its participants remain fully united in their support and commitment to #JCPOA.

This is the major conclusion emerging from today's discussions," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

The Joint Commission of the JCPOA brings together the countries that have remained committed to the deal in the wake of the United States' unilateral withdrawal � China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.

The meeting comes after Tehran embarked on the fourth stage of curtailing its nuclear commitments in November as part of efforts to press the European signatories to ensure Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions and "maximum pressure" campaign.

