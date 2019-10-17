UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson, Juncker Speak To Unblock Brexit Deal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:18 PM

Johnson, Juncker speak to unblock Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker spoke by phone on Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a Brexit deal ahead of an EU summit

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker spoke by phone on Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a Brexit deal ahead of an EU summit.

Juncker, the head of the EU's executive arm, "just spoke to Boris Johnson. Every hour and minute counts" before the summit, EU spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said in a tweet.

"We want a deal," she said, adding that contacts between the EU and UK negotiating teams are continuing just hours ahead of the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels United Kingdom Brexit Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Man decorates car for Royal couple

50 seconds ago

Pound sinks as key ally rejects Johnson Brexit pla ..

10 minutes ago

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

10 minutes ago

Justice Isa says President, PM have no right to su ..

32 minutes ago

Moscow to Host Russia-US-China-Pakistan Talks on A ..

10 minutes ago

Two matches to be played on Friday in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.