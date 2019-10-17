Johnson, Juncker speak to unblock Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker spoke by phone on Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a Brexit deal ahead of an EU summit

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker spoke by phone on Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a Brexit deal ahead of an EU summit.

Juncker, the head of the EU's executive arm, "just spoke to Boris Johnson. Every hour and minute counts" before the summit, EU spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said in a tweet.

"We want a deal," she said, adding that contacts between the EU and UK negotiating teams are continuing just hours ahead of the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.