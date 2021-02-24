Jordan Calls for Adopting Document on Disarmament During Next NPT Conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Jordan has urged the global powers to initiate a dialogue to accept a comprehensive document on disarmament throughout the 10th review conference of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday.

The conference, which was initially scheduled to occur in April 2020 at the UN headquarters, was then repeatedly delayed over the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, the conference is postponed until August 2021.

"We call for a global balanced dialogue to ensure the success of the 10th NPT Review Conference, which is due to be held in New York this year, and adopt a comprehensive document that will reflect broader agreement on disarmament," Safadi said, when speaking at an online conference on disarmament.

The diplomat reiterated that Amman joined the 2019 Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, which is aimed at strengthening disarmament diplomacy within the NPT context. Alongside Jordan, the initiative includes Sweden, Germany, Argentina, Canada, Ethiopia, Finland, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Spain and Switzerland.

"Jordan reaffirms that it is important to support all initiatives in a bid to intensify international disarmament efforts, especially in the field of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction," the minister added.

The NPT Review Conference is the main event in the field of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament and takes place every five years.