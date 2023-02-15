Journalist Seymour Hersh Says Nord Stream Blasts to Have Consequences for US in Long Term

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh said on Wednesday that the Biden administration's sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines will have political consequences for the United States in the long term, including the possibility that some nations may leave NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh said on Wednesday that the Biden administration's sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines will have political consequences for the United States in the long term, including the possibility that some nations may leave NATO.

"I think the consequences politically for us are enormous... looking even at the potential of countries walking out of NATO," Hersh said.

Last week, Hersh published an investigative report describing in detail how US deep-water divers had planted explosives under Russia's Nord Stream pipelines. Hersh said he wrote the text based on insider information from a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning of the attacks. The explosives were detonated remotely on September 26, 2022, on the order of President Joe Biden, Hersh added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hersh wrote an article in which he said that US administrations have repeatedly tried over the years to obstruct or denigrate his investigative pieces, labeling him a fabricator and dismissing his stories.

Hersh is known for exposing the mass murder of unarmed civilians by US troops during the Vietnam War and for exposing the US military torturing prisoners at the infamous Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, among others.

The earlier texts eventually found their way to the mainstream media in the United States and around the world, he said.

The White House, Defense and State departments have denied any US involvement in sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines.