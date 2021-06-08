Judges of the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague did not consider arguments of the defense team in the case of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs, Gen. Ratko Mladic, his lawyer Branko Lukic told Sputnik on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Judges of the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague did not consider arguments of the defense team in the case of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs, Gen. Ratko Mladic, his lawyer Branko Lukic told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the IRMCT's Appeals Chamber affirmed the life imprisonment sentence of Mladic but did not find him guilty of genocide.

The lawyer said that judges did not consider proofs presented by the defense and did not take into account its arguments.

Lukic also said that Mladic's transfer from the detention center in The Hague to another country to serve a life sentence is a matter of time.