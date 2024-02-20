Julian Assange: WikiLeaks' Controversial Founder
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Julian Assange, the 52-year-old Australian fighting extradition from Britain to the United States, is for some a fearless campaigner for press freedom. For others, he was reckless with classified information, possibly endangering sources.
Assange is the figurehead of the whistleblowing website that exposed government secrets worldwide, notably the explosive leak of US military and diplomatic files related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He has spent over a decade either in custody or holed up in Ecuador's London embassy, trying to avoid extradition -- first to Sweden to answer allegations of rape, and then to the US.
Born in Townsville, Queensland, in 1971, Assange had a peripatetic childhood and claims to have attended 37 schools before settling in Melbourne.
As a teenager, he discovered a talent for computer hacking, which soon brought him to the attention of the Australian police.
He admitted most of the charges levelled against him, for which he paid a fine.
Assange launched WikiLeaks in 2006 with a group of like-minded activists and IT experts.
"We are creating a new standard for a free press," Assange told AFP in August 2010.
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
More Stories From World
-
PHA steps up campaign against encroachments2 minutes ago
-
Sick Assange absent at key hearing against extradition to US2 minutes ago
-
Kremlin calls Navalny widow accusations 'unfounded and vulgar'12 minutes ago
-
Chinese water-saving facilities shipped to Pakistan for smart farm project22 minutes ago
-
Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote32 minutes ago
-
Ukraine fights Russian surge on revolution anniversary32 minutes ago
-
Senior Czechs refine Wikipedia as retirement hobby52 minutes ago
-
Pretoria says Israel 'apartheid' against Palestinians worse than in S.Africa1 hour ago
-
Sweden says to give Ukraine $682 mn military aid2 hours ago
-
Boeing says Thai Airways to buy 45 Dreamliners2 hours ago
-
Inter Milan to take on Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League2 hours ago
-
Bosnian foreign minister praises Türkiye's role in Balkans2 hours ago