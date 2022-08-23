UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Summoned Ukrainian Ambassador To Protest Over Remarks On Russians

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Kazakh Foreign Ministry Summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Protest Over Remarks on Russians

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) SULTAN, August 23 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Petro Vrublevsky to express a protest over his recent remarks regarding Russians.

A video, published on social media earlier in August, features a man, who is believed to be the Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan, saying that Kiev is trying to kill as many Russians as possible.

"The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting between Deputy Minister ... and the ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan ... During the meeting, the ambassador was protested in connection with his statements in an interview on August 21 of this year with Kazakh blogger," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry slammed the remarks as unacceptable and incompatible with the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Social Media Man Kiev Kazakhstan August

Recent Stories

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan offers conducive environment for US inves ..

Pakistan offers conducive environment for US investors, entrepreneurs: Masood Kh ..

33 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Doha on two-day official visit to Qa ..

PM leaves for Doha on two-day official visit to Qatar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd August 2022

4 hours ago
 Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40 ..

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40% More to Other Suppliers - Ex ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.