Kazakh Foreign Ministry Summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Protest Over Remarks on Russians

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) SULTAN, August 23 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Petro Vrublevsky to express a protest over his recent remarks regarding Russians.

A video, published on social media earlier in August, features a man, who is believed to be the Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan, saying that Kiev is trying to kill as many Russians as possible.

"The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a meeting between Deputy Minister ... and the ambassador of Ukraine to Kazakhstan ... During the meeting, the ambassador was protested in connection with his statements in an interview on August 21 of this year with Kazakh blogger," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry slammed the remarks as unacceptable and incompatible with the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state.