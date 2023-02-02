ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Kazakhstan has decided to close its trade mission in Russia to optimize the work of government agencies, the republic's Commerce Ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry posted on the Open Normative Legal Acts portal for public discussion a draft resolution on the intention to close the trade mission in Russia.

"As part of the process to optimize the work of state bodies, with account for the high level of interaction with the Russian Federation, it was decided to abolish the trade mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation," the draft resolution says.

The decision to close the trade mission "is due to the fact that at present all institutional conditions have been created for Kazakh business" to work in Russia.