ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Kazakhstan will launch production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on December 22, the presidential press service said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin, who briefed him on the development of the Kazakh vaccine against COVID-19.

"The president was also told that production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will start in Kazakhstan on December 22, in line with his agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the press service said.

Mass vaccination of the Kazakh residents will start in early 2021, the presidential press service added, stressing that it will be voluntary. High-risk groups, including doctors, teachers and law enforcement agents, will be the first to have access to the vaccine.