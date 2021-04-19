Kejriwal announces week-long lockdown in Dehli due to COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

Dehli Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed him about COVID-19 situation and sought centre’s help.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2021) The Indian authorities has announced one-week long lockdown in the Federal capital after increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dehli Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made this announcement. The Chief Minister has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , informed him that situation was serious and sought center’s help.

Coronavirus live updates: India reported 273,810 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Monday, the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic broke out, according to MoHFW. With this, India's Covid tally has shot up to 15,061,919 cases. India also reported the highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-related deaths with 1,625 fatalities.

The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 178,793.

Maharashtra and Delhi recorded their biggest ever single-day surge in Covid-19 cases on Sunday, according to government data. While Delhi reported 25,462 cases and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra logged 68,631 infections and 503 fatalities, it said. West Bengal logged its highest-ever spike of 8,419 cases. Tamil Nadu recorded 10,723 cases. Kerala has reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in a day.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,839,338), Kerala (1,197,301), Karnataka (1,109,650), Tamil Nadu (962,935), and Andhra Pradesh (942,135).