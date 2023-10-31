Open Menu

Kenya's Mau Mau Veterans Seek Royal Redress From Charles III

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Thika, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) More than six decades after Gitu Wa Kahengeri was jailed, tortured and denied food in a British-run labour camp in Kenya, the anti-colonial fighter says he is still waiting for justice.

Now in his nineties, Gitu has ramped up his push for an apology and compensation from the British government as King Charles III visits the East African country.

Gitu left school as a teenager after a disagreement with the principal over his anti-colonial beliefs, later joining the feared Mau Mau rebels as a young man.

For nearly eight years the guerrillas -- often with dreadlocked hair and wearing animal skins -- terrorised white settlers, launching attacks from bases in remote forests.

"We fought to be free because the colonial settlers had grabbed all the fertile land and made it their own," Gitu told AFP during an interview at his home surrounded by pineapple farms outside the town of Thika.

"The cruel... ill-treatment that was meted to the Africans by the colonial administration, I was one to suffer that."

The rolling green hills and lush forests of central Kenya -- once dubbed the "white highlands" -- were especially prized by colonial settlers, sparking bitter resentment from Gitu's ethnic Kikuyu people who were forced off the land.

Months after the rebellion kicked off in 1952, then British prime minister Winston Churchill declared a state of emergency, paving the way for a brutal crackdown.

Tens of thousands of people were rounded up and detained without trial in camps where reports of executions, torture and vicious beatings were common.

A year into the bloodshed, Gitu was arrested along with his father and sent to a remote Indian Ocean island.

"We left our children at home, suffering, having no food, having no medical care and having no education," Gitu said, recalling his seven-year detention in painstaking detail, his sharp memory belying his age.

- Horrific abuses -

More than 10,000 people died in the Mau Mau uprising, a figure some historians claim is a low estimate.

Tens of thousands of Kenyans -- many with no links to the Mau Mau -- endured harrowing treatment including torture and appalling genital mutilation at the hands of security forces.

Buckingham Palace said Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will "acknowledge the more painful aspects" of colonial history during their four-day state visit.

"His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya," the palace said.

But the symbolism of the visit -- the first by Charles to a Commonwealth country since becoming king -- is not lost on Gitu.

"If I were given a place and a chance to speak to the king... the first question I would ask him is why did you keep silent?"

A former legislator who was elected to parliament in 1969, Gitu called on Charles to "sincerely and voluntarily" return any artefacts taken from Kenya and go beyond the public statement of regret for abuses committed.

