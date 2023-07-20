Open Menu

Kevin Mitnick, Most Famous US Cyber Criminal Turned Security Consultant, Dies at 59

Kevin Mitnick, who was once one of the most wanted cyber criminals in the United States, died aged 59, his security awareness training company said on Thursday

"The Mitnick Family and KnowBe4 announce the passing of Kevin Mitnick, 59, following a 14-month valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Kevin will always remain 'the world's most famous hacker'," KnowBe4 said.

Mitnick died on July 16 after more than a year-long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the company said. Mitnick is survived by his wife, who is pregnant with their first child.

Mitnick rose to national fame in the 1990s when he was subject to more than two-year-long manhunt by the FBI for breaking into the computer systems of companies such as Motorola, Nokia and Sun Microsystems and allegedly causing them millions of dollars in damage.

In 1995, Mitnick was arrested by the FBI in North Carolina. After pleading guilty to several counts of wire fraud and other cyber crimes, he was sentenced to five years in prison. He was released in 2000.

Later, he established Mitnick Security Consulting. In November 2011, he became the Chief Hacking Officer and part owner of security awareness training company KnowBe4, founded by his friend and business partner, Stu Sjouwerman.

