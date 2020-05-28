Kiev Delegation to Donbas Talks Refuses to Take Additional Ceasefire Steps - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Ukrainian delegation has refused to take additional measures to comply with the ceasefire in Donbas during a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, Boris Gryzlov, the Russian envoy to the group, said on Wednesday.

"It is telling that, today, the Kiev delegation to the Contact Group has refused to discuss the Donbas security situation itself. Ukraine has once again refused to adopt additional measures to maintain the ceasefire," Gryzlov said.

Gryzlov has also slammed Kiev for demanding total control over Donbas before a political settlement.

"Any attempts by Kiev to change the Minsk agreements, including the sequence of implementation of measures , may lead to irreversible consequences," he added.