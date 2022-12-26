UrduPoint.com

Kiev Delivering Weapons To Donetsk Region On Humanitarian Mission Vehicles - LPR Militia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Civilian vehicles with logos of the international humanitarian mission and foreign license plates deliver weapons, ammunition, means of communication and intelligence to the Ukrainian army in the city of Artemivsk, Andrei Marochko, an officer of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) militia, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The arrival of three civilian vehicles (two jeeps and a truck) with foreign license plates and logos of a well-known international humanitarian organization was recorded in Artemivsk," Marochko said.

The cargo was destined for the Ukrainian military, he added.

"The jeeps contained means of communication, surveillance, drones, batteries, and generators. The truck was fully loaded with weapons and ammunition," Marochko noted.

The city of Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) is located in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), north of the large city of Horlivka, and is an important transport hub for supplying the Ukrainian troops in Donbas.

