Kiev Ready to Discuss Transit of Russian Ammonia Via Ukrainian Territory - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday that Kiev could consider the possibility of transiting Russian ammonia for export via the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline.

"This is a very difficult issue.

The only thing that can be said is that if the conditions for our country are guaranteed by our partners, the issue can be considered. And this does not mean that we are obliged to agree to it," Danilov told Ukrainian broadcaster Rada.

Danilov added that the conditions that should be guaranteed to Kiev may relate to the export of Ukrainian grain, which accumulates in ports.