Kiev Seeks To Engage In 'Normal' Talks With Moscow - Zelenskyy's Aide

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:31 PM

Kiev Seeks to Engage in 'Normal' Talks With Moscow - Zelenskyy's Aide

The inner circle of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zlenskyy wants to launch a "normal" negotiation process with Russia, Serhiy Shefir, the first assistant to the Ukrainian president, said, adding that Kiev was looking for an opportunity for the dialogue on an equal footing

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The inner circle of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zlenskyy wants to launch a "normal" negotiation process with Russia, Serhiy Shefir, the first assistant to the Ukrainian president, said, adding that Kiev was looking for an opportunity for the dialogue on an equal footing.

"We want to engage in a normal negotiation process with Russia. The first step in this direction should be done. There must be peace. Any war ends with negotiations ... A lot has been said about the cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of troops, but the main thing is to start talking. We are looking for an opportunity now to start the dialogue on an equal footing," Shefir told in an interview with the Levyy Bereg news outlet, published on Thursday.

According to Shefir, Zelenskyy's team is ready for talks with Russia.

"We think that they [Russia] want to negotiate and end the war.

I'm not sure that I understand them from the geopolitical point of view, but I want to think that they also do not feel comfortable with the current situation ... I am convinced that we are ready for negotiations," he stressed.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and amid the crisis in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities have labeled Russia as an "aggressor state" over its alleged interference in Ukraine's internal affairs and involvement in the conflict in Donbas. To this day, Kiev also insists that Crimea is the occupied territory.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that it is not party to the conflict in Ukraine and wants the country to overcome its political and economic crises. Moscow has also stressed that the referendum on Crimea was held democratically and in line with international law.

