Kiev Slams Talks on Restoring Business Ties With Russia Held on Sidelines of Davos Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Tuesday condemned talks held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on the need to restore business ties with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Tuesday condemned talks held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on the need to restore business ties with Russia.

"There is a talk on @wef sidelines, whether it is time for a ceasefire, to agree with the Kremlin and return to business with (Russia). A new blindness virus? (Ukraine) does not trade its sovereignty for someone to fill their wallet. The shortest way to end the war - weapons, money, embargo," Podolyak said on Twitter.

The Ukrainians do not have time to listen to "Davos panickers," as they are busy defending freedom and democracy, the official added.

The WEF in Davos brought together nearly 2,500 leaders from politics, business and civil society, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

This year, the WEF decided to exclude Russian officials from the event over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions. Numerous foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.