Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Systems Damaged in Kiev by Russian Missile

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 11:52 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that he cannot confirm media reports about a Patriot air-defense system damaged in the latest Russian missile attack on Kiev.
"I can't confirm the reports," Kirby said when asked to confirm media reports on a damaged patriot system in Kiev.
Kirby added that should there be damage done to a Patriot system that needs to be repaired outside of Ukraine, the United States would certainly assist Kiev with that.