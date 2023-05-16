Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Systems Damaged in Kiev by Russian Missile

White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that he cannot confirm media reports about a Patriot air-defense system damaged in the latest Russian missile attack on Kiev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that he cannot confirm media reports about a Patriot air-defense system damaged in the latest Russian missile attack on Kiev.

"I can't confirm the reports," Kirby said when asked to confirm media reports on a damaged patriot system in Kiev.

Kirby added that should there be damage done to a Patriot system that needs to be repaired outside of Ukraine, the United States would certainly assist Kiev with that.