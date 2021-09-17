Knife Attack Kills 2 People in Almelo, Netherlands - Police

Two people got killed and two others received injures during a knife attack in the Almelo municipality in the Netherlands on Friday, the local police said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Two people got killed and two others received injures during a knife attack in the Almelo municipality in the Netherlands on Friday, the local police said.

"Two people died in the attack Steynstraat (in Almelo) ... Two more people were injured, one of them was the attacker," the police said in a statement.

The attacker reportedly had a crossbow, and the police had to open fire.