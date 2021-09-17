UrduPoint.com

Knife Attack Kills 2 People In Almelo, Netherlands - Police

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:17 PM

Knife Attack Kills 2 People in Almelo, Netherlands - Police

Two people got killed and two others received injures during a knife attack in the Almelo municipality in the Netherlands on Friday, the local police said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Two people got killed and two others received injures during a knife attack in the Almelo municipality in the Netherlands on Friday, the local police said.

"Two people died in the attack Steynstraat (in Almelo) ... Two more people were injured, one of them was the attacker," the police said in a statement.

The attacker reportedly had a crossbow, and the police had to open fire.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police Died Netherlands

Recent Stories

Biden to Allow US Sanctions on Parties Fueling Con ..

Biden to Allow US Sanctions on Parties Fueling Conflict in Ethiopia - Official

39 seconds ago
 US Not to Announce Any Individual Sanctions on Eth ..

US Not to Announce Any Individual Sanctions on Ethiopian Conflict Parties Yet - ..

40 seconds ago
 US to Exempt Humanitarian, Development Efforts in ..

US to Exempt Humanitarian, Development Efforts in Ethiopia From New Sanctions - ..

42 seconds ago
 Ethiopia's Current Trajectory Could Lead to Disint ..

Ethiopia's Current Trajectory Could Lead to Disintegration of State - Senior US ..

44 seconds ago
 Haitian Prime Minister Unable to List All Phone Ca ..

Haitian Prime Minister Unable to List All Phone Calls He Had After Moise's Murde ..

9 minutes ago
 DDoS Attacks on Russia's E-Voting System Generated ..

DDoS Attacks on Russia's E-Voting System Generated From US, Germany, Ukraine - M ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.