Kremlin Assures Russia Will Not Interfere In Belarusian Presidential Election

Wed 15th July 2020 | 03:07 PM

Russia sees the presidential election in Belarus as the country's sovereign affair and has no intention to interfere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"[We see it as] Belarus' domestic affair.

Our position has not changed," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's assessment of the situation around the presidential election.

The election has nothing to do with the Union State, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"We are really closer to each other than other countries, due to the nature of our Union State. However, the election is related to the sphere of Belarusian sovereignty, and we will not interfere," Peskov said.

