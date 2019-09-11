UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Believes Bolton's Resignation Internal Affair Of US - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Moscow considers the resignation of former US National Security Advisor John Bolton an internal matter, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said he had asked Bolton to resign over policy disagreements, saying he would appoint his replacement next week.

"It is the United State's internal affair," Peskov said when asked whether Moscow believed that Bolton's resignation was connected with a recent spy scandal exposed in US media.

On Monday, the CNN news outlet reported on a previously undisclosed secret mission in 2017, during which US special agents allegedly extracted a highest-level source inside Russia's government, following fears that his life was in danger due to Trump's administration's mishandling of classified information.

Following CNN's report, the US Central Intelligence Agency slammed the article, calling it "misguided" and "false."

