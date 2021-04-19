(@FahadShabbir)

The Kremlin believes that the health condition of Russian convicts should not be a topic of interest for foreign nations, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on US President Joe Biden's recent claim that Russia will pay a price for the possible death of jailed figure Alexey Navalny in prison

Earlier in the day, Russia's detention authority announced that Navalny would be transferred from prison to a local hospital for convicts. The Kremlin spokesman told reporters that the Kremlin does not monitor Navalny's health and cannot give credence to the claims his condition is critical.

"We do not anyhow perceive such statements by representatives of foreign countries. The health condition of those convicted and imprisoned on the territory of the Russian Federation cannot be and should not be a topic of their interest," Peskov told reporters, asked about the Kremlin's reaction to Washington's "warnings."