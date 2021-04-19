UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Believes Foreign Nations Should Not Take Interest In Navalny's Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:41 PM

Kremlin Believes Foreign Nations Should Not Take Interest in Navalny's Health

The Kremlin believes that the health condition of Russian convicts should not be a topic of interest for foreign nations, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on US President Joe Biden's recent claim that Russia will pay a price for the possible death of jailed figure Alexey Navalny in prison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Kremlin believes that the health condition of Russian convicts should not be a topic of interest for foreign nations, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on US President Joe Biden's recent claim that Russia will pay a price for the possible death of jailed figure Alexey Navalny in prison.

Earlier in the day, Russia's detention authority announced that Navalny would be transferred from prison to a local hospital for convicts. The Kremlin spokesman told reporters that the Kremlin does not monitor Navalny's health and cannot give credence to the claims his condition is critical.

"We do not anyhow perceive such statements by representatives of foreign countries. The health condition of those convicted and imprisoned on the territory of the Russian Federation cannot be and should not be a topic of their interest," Peskov told reporters, asked about the Kremlin's reaction to Washington's "warnings."

Related Topics

Russia Washington Price From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Sports Coordi ..

17 minutes ago

Pesco establishes monitoring cells to redress cust ..

9 minutes ago

Ingenuity helicopter successfully flew on Mars: NA ..

9 minutes ago

Incentives on card to woo cotton farmers for maxim ..

9 minutes ago

121 persons arrested in crackdown against profitee ..

11 minutes ago

2 Human Rights related bills smoothly sail through ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.