Kremlin Believes Social Networks Should Not Be Platform to Promote Unauthorized Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Kremlin believes that social networks should not become a platform for promoting unauthorized rallies, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor is intended to fine Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and YouTube for non-compliance with the requirements to suppress the dissemination of calls on teenagers for participation in unauthorized rallies. Fines range from 800,000 to 4 million rubles ($10,488-52,440).

"I know that ... Roskomnadzor is working actively ... It called on different social networks not to serve as a platform for these calls.

The prosecutor's office provides a reaction as well, this is quite understandable," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the president knew that the prosecution warned major social networks against disseminating calls for participating in the unauthorized rallies, planned for January 31.

"In general, we as a state, would not like them [social networks] to become a platform for making announcements about such illegal rallies and to present their platforms for promoting the rallies," the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.