UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Believes Social Networks Should Not Be Platform To Promote Unauthorized Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Believes Social Networks Should Not Be Platform to Promote Unauthorized Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Kremlin believes that social networks should not become a platform for promoting unauthorized rallies, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor is intended to fine Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and YouTube for non-compliance with the requirements to suppress the dissemination of calls on teenagers for participation in unauthorized rallies. Fines range from 800,000 to 4 million rubles ($10,488-52,440).

"I know that ... Roskomnadzor is working actively ... It called on different social networks not to serve as a platform for these calls.

The prosecutor's office provides a reaction as well, this is quite understandable," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the president knew that the prosecution warned major social networks against disseminating calls for participating in the unauthorized rallies, planned for January 31.

"In general, we as a state, would not like them [social networks] to become a platform for making announcements about such illegal rallies and to present their platforms for promoting the rallies," the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.

Related Topics

Facebook Twitter Fine January YouTube From Million Instagram

Recent Stories

KPT approaches Sindh police to include insertion o ..

14 minutes ago

Pfizer-BioNTech say Covid vaccine works against UK ..

14 minutes ago

NGO Says France's Military Equipment Used by Leban ..

15 minutes ago

HEC allows universities online exams across the co ..

21 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Decries Escalation of Crackd ..

15 minutes ago

Mexico City Breaks Daily Record of COVID-19 Death ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.