Kremlin on Cyberattack on Germany: Any Hackers Associated With Russia, It Is Absurd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Any group of hackers is now associated with Russia, this is absurd, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on a recent cyberattack on Germany.

Media reported on Tuesday that pro-Russian cyberactivist group KillNet announced large-scale hacker attacks on the infrastructure of Germany in response to Berlins' possible supplies of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

"We sincerely wonder why any group of hackers is associated with Russia. No one can explain why it is (associated) with Russia, and not with some, for example, European country. It is absurd," Peskov told reporters.

Many hacker attacks on Russia come from the United States, the official said, noting that it would be absurd to associate all of them with the White House.