(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday called the Ukrainian parliament's draft law on recognition of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) a legal mistake, adding that such entity does not exist.

"There is simply legal illiteracy here, because such an entity does not exist .. this is just such a legal incident. This probably speaks of the quality of legislative work in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament)," Peskov told reporters.