Kremlin on US Sanctions Policy: We Want Stable Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Washington's sanctions policy can be characterized as persistent yet unpredictable, while Russia wants stability, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the US plans to slap new sanctions over the situation with Russia's jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and also to keep introducing restrictions on companies engaged in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"As for Washington's sanctions aspirations and sanctions dependence, it in fact shows continuity and at the same time unpredictability. We see a big share of unpredictability at this stage. Only the codified sanctions are predictable," Peskov told reporters, emphasizing that both Moscow and Washington repeatedly pointed to their desire to have stable and predictable relations.

"We do need predictability," Peskov added.