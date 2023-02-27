MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Moscow pays great attention to China's peace plan for Ukraine, its details should be subject to careful analysis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a 12-point position paper on the situation in Ukraine. The fourth point, devoted to the peace process in Ukraine, says that dialogue and negotiations are "the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis." Beijing also points to the need to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"Any attempts to develop plans that will help switch the conflict to a peaceful course deserve attention. We treat the plan of our Chinese friends with such great attention. As for the details, of course, the details should be subject to careful analysis, taking into account the interests of the parties very different. This is a very lengthy and stressful process," Peskov told reporters.