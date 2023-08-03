Open Menu

Kremlin Says Aware Of Kiev's Involvement In Crimean Bridge Attacks

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Kremlin Says Aware of Kiev's Involvement in Crimean Bridge Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Russia has always been aware of Kiev's involvement in the attacks on the Crimean bridge , Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commeniting on statements by Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

Danilov said earlier that the Ukrainian Security Service had been involved in the two attacks on the bridge that took place last fall and on July 17.

"We spoke about it after the first time and after the second one. Actually, we have this information, we knew it. That is why it is another confirmation, yes," Peskov said, commenting on Danilov's statement.

