MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks on possible topics for discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Zelenskyy should discuss Ukraine's Donbas with the region's residents, while there was nothing to discuss at all on Crimea.

In an interview with Bild newspaper, Zelenskyy has mentioned he would discuss Donbas and Crimea with the Russian president.

"As for Donbas, [he] should speak not with Putin but with Donbas residents as they are the people to talk to. And there is nothing really to discuss about Crimea," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about Putin's potential first words to Zelenskyy, the spokesman said that the Russian president always started with "the right words."

"And if this contact takes place, I think he will start with the right words as well," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin was following Zelenskyy's statements closely.

"And we are probably inclined to agree with your opinion on the similarity in opinions that is starting to take shape," Peskov said in response to a journalist who said that Zelenskyy was repeating some of the points made by his predecessor Petro Poroshenko.