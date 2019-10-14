UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Working On Putin's Potential Visit To South Korea - Upper House Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:40 PM

Kremlin Working on Putin's Potential Visit to South Korea - Upper House Speaker

The Kremlin is working on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to South Korea, Russian Upper House Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Kremlin is working on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to South Korea, Russian Upper House Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Monday.

South Korea's Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said in September that Seoul was hoping for Putin's visit to take place in the "near future.

"

"We remember about an invitation for Vladimir Vladimirovich to visit your country, this issue is being studied at the presidential administration," Matviyenko said at a meeting with Moon Hee-sang, the speaker of the South Korean National Assembly.

