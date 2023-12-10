KSrelief distributes 1,526 shopping vouchers to earthquake victims in Aleppo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Aleppo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed last Thursday 1,526 shopping vouchers that enable beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing according to their preferences from designated stores.

A total of 316 families, among the most in need, who were affected by the earthquake in Aleppo governorate, Syrian Arab Republic, benefited from this distribution.

This initiative is part of a project to distribute vouchers for winter clothing to families affected by the earthquake in northern and western Syria.

These projects are part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to assist those in need and those affected worldwide.