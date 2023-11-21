KSrelief implements volunteer pediatric, urinary tract surgeries in Socotra

Socotra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) With the participation of 17 volunteers from various medical specialties, the Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) implemented a medical project for pediatric surgery and urology in the Socotra Archipelago Governorate, during the period from November 12 to 19, 2023.

During the campaign, KSrelief's medical team conducted 372 tests for needy patients and performed 18 urinary surgeries and 12 other pediatric surgeries, all crowned with complete success.

The project is an extension of the volunteer medical projects implemented by KSrelief in various specializations to help individuals and families with limited income in countries in need.