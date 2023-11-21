Open Menu

KSrelief Implements Volunteer Pediatric, Urinary Tract Surgeries In Socotra

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

KSrelief implements volunteer pediatric, urinary tract surgeries in Socotra

Socotra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) With the participation of 17 volunteers from various medical specialties, the Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) implemented a medical project for pediatric surgery and urology in the Socotra Archipelago Governorate, during the period from November 12 to 19, 2023.

During the campaign, KSrelief's medical team conducted 372 tests for needy patients and performed 18 urinary surgeries and 12 other pediatric surgeries, all crowned with complete success.

The project is an extension of the volunteer medical projects implemented by KSrelief in various specializations to help individuals and families with limited income in countries in need.

Related Topics

November All From

Recent Stories

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

13 hours ago
Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

13 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

14 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

14 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

13 hours ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

14 hours ago

More Stories From World