Kuwait Tightens Security At Gov't Facilities After Attack On Saudi Refineries - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Kuwait Tightens Security at Gov't Facilities After Attack on Saudi Refineries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Kuwaiti authorities have decided to tighten security measures at strategically important government facilities after an attack on Saudi oil facilities, the Kuwait news Agency reported on Sunday citing a statement by the country's Deputy Prime Minister Anas Saleh.

According to the statement, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Jaber Mubarak Hamad Sabah instructed the military and security forces to strengthen security measures at strategically important facilities in the country and take measures to ensure Kuwait's security after attacks on Saudi refineries.

The drone attack caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities overnight into Saturday.

The fires, in particular, hit the Abqaiq oil refinery in Eastern Province, and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh. The Yemeni Houthi rebel movement claimed responsibility for the attacks, while US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind them. Tehran has refuted the US allegations.

Saudi Aramco later said that production of 5.7 million barrels of oil per day was suspended due to attacks. According to recent reports, about 2 million barrels of daily oil production are expected to be restored by Monday.

