Kyrgyzstan Registers 19 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Number Stands At 449 -Response Center

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Kyrgyzstan Registers 19 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Number Stands at 449 -Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen by 19 over the past 24 hours to 449, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"On April 15, 2020, nineteen new cases of confirmed COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a center spokesman said.

He said 15 medics were among those newly infected.

Five people have died.

Eleven coronavirus patients are in serious condition. According to preliminary data, about 7,500 people have contacted those infected. A total of 78 patients have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,844,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 117,000 people have died from the disease.

