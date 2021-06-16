Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus in the world topped 3.8 million, over 176 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 176,386,418, including 3,814,538 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 33,478,513 cases, including 600,039 fatalities.

Russia registered 14,185 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 13,721 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,236,593, the Federal response center said.

The Kremlin is dissatisfied with the pace of vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia, as it leaves much to be desired, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Vaccination against COVID-19 should remain voluntary, as this is a matter of consciousness and rationality, Peskov said.

Tunisia has complete confidence in Russia's expertise in all its vaccines against COVID-19, Tunisian Ambassador Tarak Ben Salem told Sputnik.

The European Union and the United States have agreed to establish a joint vaccine task force to aid the goal of vaccinating at least two-thirds of the global population by the end of next year, European Council President Charles Michel said.

Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has proved to be more effective against the Delta variant of the virus, which was first identified in India, than other vaccines with released trial results for this strain, the vaccine's Twitter account said.

A group of Russian scientists has been conducting research on the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 strains at the Spallanzani Institute in Rome since late May, the institute's director, Francesco Vaia, told Sputnik.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed doubts about the reliability of media reports of the temporary suspension of vaccination in several medical facilities in the country, due to delays of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries.

An analysis of real-world data by Public Health England has shown that the UK-Swedish COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca was 92% effective in preventing hospitalizations due to the Indian strain after two shots were administered.

AstraZeneca announced that the clinical trial of its long-acting antibody cocktail has not provided evidence of effectiveness in protecting people exposed to the coronavirus.

Just over 16 percent of pregnant women had received at least one vaccine dose in the United States as of early May, a US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) study revealed.

Prominent Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli has denied the reports alleging that the coronavirus originally leaked from a state lab in Wuhan, the city where a COVID-19 outbreak first emerged in late 2019.

The Israeli Health Ministry said that it is canceling the requirement to wear masks indoors as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that coronavirus curbs would stay in place until June 28 and would likely go beyond that date to allow as many people as possible to be vaccinated.

The Spanish Civil Guard has detained 11 people on suspicion of corruption in granting contracts for medical supplies during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York State has dropped all COVID-19-related restrictions and reopened its economy fully after the number of vaccinated adult residents against the coronavirus reached 70 percent, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

