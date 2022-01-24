Latvian Inspectors to Check Russian Military Sites - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Latvian inspectors will inspect Russian military infrastructure in the Bryansk and Smolensk regions, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergey Ryzhkov, said.

"From 24 to 29 January, 2022, Latvia will conduct an inspection of the specified area on the territory of the Russian Federation within the framework of the Vienna Document 2011 on confidence- and security-building measures.

The Russian Federation has agreed to this inspection," Ryzhkov said on Sunday.

He specified that the area to be inspected by Latvian specialists is located in the Russian Bryansk and Smolensk regions and covers about 13,200 square kilometers (about 5,000 square miles).

Inspectors from Latvia will receive briefings from the command of military formations and units located within the specified area, containing information about their structure, tasks and military activities.