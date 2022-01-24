UrduPoint.com

Latvian Inspectors To Check Russian Military Sites - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Latvian Inspectors to Check Russian Military Sites - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Latvian inspectors will inspect Russian military infrastructure in the Bryansk and Smolensk regions, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergey Ryzhkov, said.

"From 24 to 29 January, 2022, Latvia will conduct an inspection of the specified area on the territory of the Russian Federation within the framework of the Vienna Document 2011 on confidence- and security-building measures.

The Russian Federation has agreed to this inspection," Ryzhkov said on Sunday.

He specified that the area to be inspected by Latvian specialists is located in the Russian Bryansk and Smolensk regions and covers about 13,200 square kilometers (about 5,000 square miles).

Inspectors from Latvia will receive briefings from the command of military formations and units located within the specified area, containing information about their structure, tasks and military activities.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vienna Bryansk Smolensk Latvia January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

17 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.