Lavrov Arrives in Cambodia to Participate in EAS

PHNOM PENH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh, where he will participate in the East Asia Summit (EAS) on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

This is Lavrov's second visit to Cambodia in six months, before that, he came to Phnom Penh for a ministerial meeting of the EAS in August.

The EAS is an annual forum held by heads of, originally, 16 countries in the East Asian, Southeast Asian, South Asian and Oceanian regions, in accordance with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Six mechanism.

In 2011, EAS membership was expanded to 18 states to include the United States and Russia.

Following his trip to Phnom Penh, Lavrov will head to Indonesia's Bali to participate in the G20 summit that will be held from November 15-16.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia via video conference due to a tight schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.