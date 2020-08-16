Lavrov Confirms Commitment to UN Resolution on Iran Nuclear Deal in Talks With Pompeo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the country's commitment to a UN resolution endorsing the nuclear arms deal with Iran, during talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Russia confirmed its full support of UNSC Resolution 2231, which laid the legal groundwork for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action... Lavrov underscored that the signing of the pact in 2015 was a political and diplomatic breakthrough that bolstered nuclear nuclear arms controls and regional security," the statement read.