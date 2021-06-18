UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Hopes Situation With Russian National Sapega Detained In Minsk To Be Resolved Soon

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 02:26 PM

Lavrov Hopes Situation With Russian National Sapega Detained in Minsk to Be Resolved Soon

Moscow hopes that the situation with Russian national Sofia Sapega, who was detained during the stopover of a Ryanair plane in Minsk in May, will be resolved soon, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021)

Lavrov announced that Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei briefed him on developments around Sapega and Egor Dudnikov, one more Russian detainee.

"The Russian embassy in Minsk keeps the issue under special control. As far as we know, the foundation for protection and support of the rights of compatriots living abroad provides assistance to the families of our citizens with paying for lawyers' services. There are no problems with consular access ... We hope the situation will be resolved soon," Lavrov said at a press conference.

