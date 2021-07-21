Lavrov, Kerry Discuss Joint Preparations for Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a phone conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, the parties discussed joint preparations for a conference on climate change in Glasgow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a phone conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, the parties discussed joint preparations for a conference on climate change in Glasgow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties discussed the results of the visit of the US special presidential envoy to Moscow with an emphasis on the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the environmental area, joint preparation for the 26th session of the conference of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the conversation took place at the initiative of the US side.

The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP 26), is being organized by the UK and Italy from October 31 to November 12, 2021, at the Scottish Convention Center in Glasgow, UK. The event was originally supposed to take place in November 2020 and was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.