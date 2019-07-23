Lavrov, Le Drian Agree to Continue Effort for Preserving JCPOA, Reducing Tensions - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, agreed on Tuesday to continue effort for preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reducing tensions around Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lavrov and Le Drian held a phone conversation at France's initiative, the ministry noted.

"They have agreed to continue making specific steps for preserving the JCPOA and reducing tensions around Iran," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers also discussed the situation in Libya, stressing the need to end fighting and to relaunch the political process, the ministry added.