Lavrov on DPR, LPR Referendums: Donbas Peoples Want to Be Masters of Their Destiny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The current situation confirms that the peoples of the Donbas republics want to be masters of their own destiny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, commenting on DPR and LPR holding referendums on joining Russia.

"From the very beginning of the special military operation and in the period preceding it, we said that the peoples should decide their fate. And the whole current situation confirms that they want to be masters of their own destiny," Lavrov told reporters.