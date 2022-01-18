Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he discussed Russia's proposals on security guarantees with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that he discussed Russia's proposals on security guarantees with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

"We expressed concern about NATO's policy of containing Russia, and in this regard, we drew attention and talked in sufficient detail about the initiatives put forward by the Russian side regarding the harmonization of reliable legal, legally binding security guarantees," Lavrov told reporters.