Lavrov Says Numerous Attempts To Destabilize Central Asia Visible

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 02:41 PM

There are more than enough attempts to destabilize the situation in Central Asia from outside, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) There are more than enough attempts to destabilize the situation in Central Asia from outside, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"There are plenty of attempts from outside to undermine the situation both in Central Asia and in other CSTO countries.

These attempts became more stubborn and dangerous after the Americans ran away from Afghanistan along with the rest of NATO, leaving this country in the state it is in now when the country still has to be restored," Lavrov told a press conference.

