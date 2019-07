Lavrov to Visit Germany July 18, Hold Talks With German Counterpart - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Germany on July 18, during the working visit he will hold talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Bonn, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Germany on July 18, during the working visit he will hold talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Bonn , Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"On July 18, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be in Germany on a working visit. There are plans to hold talks between Russia's top diplomat and Germany's Federal foreign minister," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She said the Russian and German foreign ministers would discuss the situation around Iran and arms control.