Leader Of Portugal's Opposition Centre-right Claims Victory In Election

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The leader of Portugal's opposition centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD) party, Luis Montenegro, claimed victory early Monday over the ruling Socialists in a snap general election the day before.

"I always said that winning the elections would mean having one vote more than any other candidacy, and only in those circumstances would I accept to be prime minister," he said in an address to party supporters shortly after midnight.

"It seems inescapable that the AD won the elections and that the Socialists lost," he added after partial official results showed his side secured a slim lead over the Socialists, in power since 2015, in Sunday's polls.

The Democratic Alliance had campaigned on promises to boost economic growth by cutting taxes, and to improve unreliable public health services and education, which have been hit by strikes by teachers and school workers over pay.

