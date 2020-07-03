DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the situation in Libya, Syria, Palestine, and Yemen, the emir's office said in a statement.

On Thursday, Turkish President Erdogan arrived in Qatar in his first overseas working trip since the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The emir and His Excellency Turkish president discussed during the meeting that took place today in the Pearl Palace the important developments in Palestine, Libya, Syria, and Yemen, as well as exchanged opinions about international issues of mutual interest," the statement said on late Thursday.

The leaders have also discussed the development of bilateral economic, trade, energy, defense, and investment ties.

Relations between the two countries have been developing at a breakneck speed in recent years, with Turkey setting up a military base in Qatar on the back of its Gulf blockade in 2017.

The two leaders also back the Libyan Government of National Accord in its protracted power struggle in the North African nation.

Qatar is also widely regarded as having extended support to Syrian opposition groups, which are now within Turkey's sphere of influence.