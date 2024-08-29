Open Menu

'Leave A Record': The Hong Kong News Editor Found Guilty Of Sedition

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM

'Leave a record': the Hong Kong news editor found guilty of sedition

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) While on trial for sedition, Hong Kong editor Chung Pui-kuen became the defiant face of the city's media over his leadership of Stand News, a now-shuttered news outlet accused of inciting hatred against Beijing.

The 54-year-old served as editor-in-chief of the popular online news portal, which gained prominence for its coverage of Hong Kong's democracy protests in 2019, as well as the government's ensuing crackdown.

But in late 2021, police raided Stand's offices and froze its assets under a sweeping security law imposed by Beijing to quell dissent. Chung and fellow editor Patrick Lam -- along with the outlet's parent company -- were charged with sedition.

On Thursday both editors were found guilty, and face up to two years in prison under the colonial-era law.

Their trial -- originally scheduled for 20 days but lasting nearly 60 -- placed Chung's newsroom under a microscope.

But on the witness stand last year, Chung stood firm, defending Stand News as a platform for diverse viewpoints and a "manifestation of free speech".

"Free speech should include room for fierce criticism," he testified last January.

"For a society like Hong Kong that is not fully democratic, a robust free speech environment is all the more important."

Business-friendly Hong Kong, a former British colony, was once considered one of the freest places in the world for the media.

It has since plunged in rankings according to an index by Reporters Without Borders, dropping from 18th place worldwide in 2002 to 135th this year.

Related Topics

World Police Democracy Company Beijing Hong Kong January 2019 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

3 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

4 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

4 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

5 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

7 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

8 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

9 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

9 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

9 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

9 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

10 hours ago

More Stories From World